This Flagstaff Ranch Mountain Retreat Home is a perfect lock and leave property. This spacious home offers 4 bedrooms with the primary and separate guest quarters on main, 3 baths, and an open great room with vaulted ceilings and windows overlooking the 4th Fairway. The home features a gas fireplace in the Great Room and an additional family room in the loft. The tranquility of the exterior space with its covered and expansive deck and views of the forest allow you to easily relax and unwind. Beautifully landscaped with Ponderosa Pine and Aspen trees. Enjoy the serenity of this gated golf course community with its breathtaking mountain views. A short walk to pool, health club, tennis, and kids' playground. Social or Golf membership is available to purchase.
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,395,000
