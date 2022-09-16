4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,350,000

This new build from Mountain Town Homes, LLC features a massive living space with vaulted ceiling, oversized 3 car garage, unique master suite with huge walk in closet, and much more. Take in breathtaking mountain views from the front covered porch. Hurry, there is still time for buyer to make interior selections! Photos are digital render and colors, landscape, etc. may not be accurately depicted. **Permits are submitted and construction will begin July 2022.**