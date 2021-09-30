4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,339,000

This Single Level 4 BD, 3BA Custom Home has it all. One of a kind opportunity for location, Panoramic Mt views, w/special features & Amenities inside & out. Game room w/wet bar off entry. Kitchen w/granite countertops ;dining/family room w/fireplace. Large Master Suite & Bath area w/ heated floors & jetted tub w/ additional office or sitting room. Large office or another bedroom adjacent to garage. Sun room overlooking lush landscaped ''Oasis'' area w/ flowing stream, waterfalls, & pond. 8000 gall. water catchment system for irrigation & pond. Detached 3 bay heated garage for RV & vehicles w/multiple workshops. Barn for horses, toys, or storage. Gorgeous Patio w/ 700 Sq Ft Pergola Style covering. Latticed garden area Nat Forest Access just minutes from property and much more.