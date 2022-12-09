 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,295,000

A rare opportunity to own this beautiful, brand new home in the highly desirable Walnut Ridge Estates. This home features a large living space with soaring ceilings, split floorplan, separate primary suite above 3 car garage, separate den/office, and much more. Hurry, there's still time for buyer to select colors and finishes. Owner/Agent.

