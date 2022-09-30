 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,295,000

4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,295,000

This new build from Mountain Town Homes, LLC features a massive living space with vaulted ceiling, oversized 3 car garage, unique master suite with huge walk in closet, and much more. Take in breathtaking mountain views from the front covered porch. Hurry, there is still time for buyer to make interior selections! Photos are digital render and colors, landscape, etc. may not be accurately depicted. **Permits are submitted and construction will begin July 2022.**

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)