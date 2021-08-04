Just broke ground! Lot 154 Flagstaff Ranch custom single level home by Everest Construction. Here is your chance to personally select all your colors. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2,850 Sq.ft. Stunning views surrounding you from your over sized decks! this premium lot is located on the fairway and in a cul-de-sac with old growth Oaks and Ponderosa Pines. Flagstaff Ranch Championship Golf course spread out over 454 acres. A 26,000 Sq.ft. clubhouse plus separate recreation facility with workout room and pool for the year round lifestyle! Social or Golf memberships are available/required under separate agreement with Flagstaff Ranch Country Club for all sales in the community. Estimated completion date November 2021.
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,295,000
