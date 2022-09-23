Amazing New Construction Bordering Forest Service! Get a brand new never lived in home without the wait. This custom design is full of upgrades, nearly every upgradable part of this home was upgraded. This four bedroom home features a Chef's kitchen has a huge island with bookcases built in, custom cabinetry, dual ovens, a 6 burner Thor range, two dishwashers and a huge walk-in pantry with butcher block countertop. You'll love the living space with hard wood floors, gas fireplace and a huge dual sliding door that shows of the awesome lot and open space behind the home. You won't find a better Primary Suite! The Primary Bedroom has fantastic views and the bath is just amazing with a huge walk-in shower, standalone tub, dual vanities and a fantastic closet. Don't miss this one!
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,275,000
