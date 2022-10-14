Amazing New Construction Bordering Forest Service! Get a brand new never lived in home without the wait. This custom design is full of upgrades, nearly every upgradable part of this home was upgraded. This four bedroom home features a Chef's kitchen has a huge island with bookcases built in, custom cabinetry, dual ovens, a 6 burner Thor range, two dishwashers and a huge walk-in pantry with butcher block countertop. You'll love the living space with hard wood floors, gas fireplace and a huge dual sliding door that shows of the awesome lot and open space behind the home. You won't find a better Primary Suite! The Primary Bedroom has fantastic views and the bath is just amazing with a huge walk-in shower, standalone tub, dual vanities and a fantastic closet. Don't miss this one!
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Vehicle traffic is on its way to being demoted in Flagstaff.
There were two kinds of forges that blacksmith Joshua Meyer expected to encounter when he agreed to compete before millions of viewers on the …
Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) hosted a third public meeting Monday to discuss plans for the new Flagstaff Medical Center (FMC) campus.
Flagstaff will be tasked with voting in four city council members from a pool of seven candidates on Nov. 8.
National Weather Service rain gauges across northern Arizona showed significantly more rain than normal this monsoon season, which officially …
For police in pursuit or searching for suspects, they’re eyes in the sky. For wildland firefighters, they’re a ride out of dangerous situation…
Several floods and 16 years later, City of Flagstaff weighs solutions for problematic Highway 180 culvert
As the City of Flagstaff continues to manage a response to multiple post-fire flood corridors, engineering teams have narrowed down two potent…
Tens of millions of older Americans are about to get what may be the biggest raise of their lifetimes. Here's what you should know.
Both of Flagstaff resident Jennifer Shinaman's sons broke one of their bones at a young age, almost exactly a year apart.
Nearly 200 runners and kid’s dashers enjoyed the wild expansive views of the Kaibab National Forest’s Government Prairie.