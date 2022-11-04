 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,199,000

4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,199,000

Amazing New Construction Bordering Forest Service! Get a brand new never lived in home without the wait. Owner put well over $100,000 in upgrades into this awesome home! This four bedroom home features a Chef's kitchen has a huge island with bookcases built in, custom cabinetry, dual ovens, a 6 burner Thor range, two dishwashers and a huge walk-in pantry with butcher block countertop. You'll love the living space with hard wood floors, gas fireplace and a huge dual sliding door that shows of the awesome lot and open space behind the home. You won't find a better Primary Suite! The Primary Bedroom has fantastic views and the bath is just amazing with a huge walk-in shower, standalone tub, dual vanities and a fantastic closet. Don't miss this one!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Terrence Williams

Terrence Williams

Terrence Williams, better known as Terry, T-Dub, TW, or Papa T, passed away suddenly on October 12th, 2022 at his home in Peoria, AZ.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)