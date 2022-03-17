4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,179,000

Come and see for yourself. Experience picture perfect views of Snow Bowl from nearly every room in the house! Be on the slopes minutes from your new home or enjoy biking, hiking, and horseback riding right out your door. This delightful ranch house sits upon 1.88 acres directly facing Mount Humphreys and has breath taking 360 degree views of Flagstaff's mountains, forest, and wide open skies. Please see the additional remarks and list of upgrades attached in the docs.