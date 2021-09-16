Come take a tour of this beautiful home perched atop a hill with 360' views backing National forest! This home has so many remarkable features (see list in docs section). Open floor plan, cathedral ceilings, wood burning fireplace, huge windows with gorgeous views & plenty of natural light. Primary bedroom is on the main level, has walk in closet & bathroom with door to deck. Guest bedroom & hall bathroom. Downstairs includes living room, bedroom, bathroom & extra office/art studio with separate entrance leading out to a Flagstaff patio with firepit, mountain & valley views. Separate loft room with own entrance, dormers, 1/2 bath, living area with possibility for kitchenette. Kitchen has granite counters stainless appliances, Pass thru cabinets, dining area with build in cabinets & desk
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,175,000
