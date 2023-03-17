Built in 2021 this fully furnished home is a must-see! This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home features a ton of upgrades- the main level boasts 9ft ceilings, engineered hardwood flooring, granite countertops, and soft-close drawers, and an electric car charging station in the garage. Outdoor amenities include a fire pit, gas stub-out for a BBQ grill, and a paver walkway with mature trees for shade and privacy. Inside, entertain guests in the open floor plan while enjoying the gas fireplace in the main living area. Upstairs, a huge bonus room awaits - perfect for a game room, pool room, or office. With this 3222 sq. ft model no longer being built, this is your chance to own this model in a highly sought-after neighborhood.