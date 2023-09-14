The 2672 greets you with a covered front porch entry that opens to a welcoming entry with an adjacent study and half bath.. Expansive sight lines across the back of the home connect the family room, dinning room and kitchen areas. The window is placed above the kitchen sink and the kitchen offers a large working island. There is entry from the garage into an efficiently designed mud room. Four upstairs bedrooms include an master suite with large walk-in closet, three secondary rooms, two shared baths with a convenient laundry room situated in a central location. Optional additional bed and full bath.
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,138,459
