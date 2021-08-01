4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,089,000

Hurry, last remaining available National Forest backing home in The Hills at Slayton Ranch with some large Ponderosa Pine trees on your lot! Another stunning large custom home by Mountain Town Homes. This beautiful cul-de-sac property backs National Forest and sits on this amazing parcel abutting to undeveloped land for the ultimate private setting! Enjoy stunning peak views and serene views of the national forest. This home features soaring vaulted ceilings in the living areas, a 3-car garage, massive walk-in master closet, huge chef's kitchen boasting high end appliances with a Huge island all on one level, just to name a few. Hurry, there's still time to select interior colors, fixtures, countertops, tile, and much more! Seller is a licensed real estate broker in the state of Arizona