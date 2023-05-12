Gorgeous fully furnished gem built in late 2021! With its spacious 4 bed, 3 bath layout, and a plethora of upgrades, it's the ideal home for anyone seeking after both comfort and style. As you enter the home, you will enjoy the 9ft ceilings, a long and welcoming hallway, and engineered hardwood flooring. The great room is a wonderful space for entertaining guests, and the primary bedroom is on the main floor. The kitchen has been upgraded with granite countertops, soft-close drawers, brand new appliances, all complemented by a butler's pantry. The outdoor space is just as great, featuring a fire pit, and a built-in gas stub for your BBQ grill, to go along with the professionally landscaped back yard. Entertain guests in the open floor-plan while cozying up to the warm gas fireplace.