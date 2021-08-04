Beautiful 2 year old custom home in arguably one of the best locations in the city. Centrally located where you can walk to the Hospital, downtown, FMC and Buffalo park. The main home features 10' ceilings upstairs, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with a home theater room and office. The attached guest suite/mother-in-law suite has access from the inside and private exterior access as well. Guest suite has 1 bed, 1 full bath, full kitchen and living room. This home is very energy efficient with spray foam insulation and has a fully fenced yard with A/C. The street is very quiet and private with only a few homes. There is NO active HOA
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,050,000
