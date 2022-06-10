This single-level gem in Fort Valley/Baderville is ready for a new buyer. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom is full of luxury. The kitchen has plenty of counter space and tons of cabinets! This house is great for entertaining with the open floor plan and magnificent San Francisco Peak views. Beautifully landscaped and fenced yard, 12-person hot tub, small putting green, 10-foot ceilings, drip system, 3-car garage and many more features make this home move-in ready. Listing agent is related to seller. Seller is a licensed real estate agent in AZ.
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,050,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Flagstaff City Council provided direction for staff to move forward with a controversial roundabout project after ample discussion during Tues…
“Please help me,” the man begged, according to a transcript. “Please please please.”
A northbound vehicle towing an RV caught fire near milepost 303 of I-17 Sunday afternoon, igniting a 30-acre wildfire in the roadside brush. T…
The roundabout project for the intersection at Fourth Street, Cedar Avenue and Lockett Road is moving forward with a design footprint that was…
The deal would value Kohl's at around $8 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported, about 5 times more than it was worth last week.
Jennifer (Jenni Sechrist) Kennedy passed away on May 28, 2022 from unexpected medical complications. Jenni lived with her husband, Luke, in Io…
According to COVID-19 metrics on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) website, Coconino County has moved to a medium communi…
At the most recent meeting of the Arizona Board of Regents’s (ABOR) Academic Affairs and Educational Attainment Committee, Northern Arizona Un…
"The kids started asking out loud, 'Mr. Reyes, what is going on?'" Teacher of 11 children who were killed in Uvalde shooting describes tragic events.
Northern Arizona University student and regional rodeo champion Stade Riggs will be heading to Casper, Wyoming, to compete in the College Nati…