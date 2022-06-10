4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,050,000

This single-level gem in Fort Valley/Baderville is ready for a new buyer. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom is full of luxury. The kitchen has plenty of counter space and tons of cabinets! This house is great for entertaining with the open floor plan and magnificent San Francisco Peak views. Beautifully landscaped and fenced yard, 12-person hot tub, small putting green, 10-foot ceilings, drip system, 3-car garage and many more features make this home move-in ready. Listing agent is related to seller. Seller is a licensed real estate agent in AZ.