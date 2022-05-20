 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,019,350

Here is another beautiful custom from Mountain Town Homes. This unique home features a split floor plan with massive master suite, dedicated den/office, huge 2nd suite above the garage, oversized pantry, open concept - and all sitting on a beautiful cul de sac lot, BACKING NATIONAL FOREST in Slayton Ranch Estates! Take in panoramic views h from your comfortable, covered patios. Enjoy ample work space and storage in the vast 3-car garage. Hurry, there is still time to make interior color, fixture, cabinet, countertop, and flooring selections! Seller is a licensed real estate broker in the state of Arizona

