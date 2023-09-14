Amazing high country living at this Ponderosa Trails Home bordering the National forest with views of San Francisco Peaks. With 4 bedroom and 3 baths this home is built for entertaining. Large great room with beam accents, beautiful front windows with gorgeous views and a cozy fireplace for cold evenings. Gourmet kitchen with knotty pine cabinets, granite countertops, kitchen island, separate dining space and the most unbelievable view out of your kitchen window. Large master with en suite bath featuring dual vanities, soaking tub, step in shower and walk in closet. The outdoor space is fantastic with a covered patio, storage shed and fenced yard with outstanding forest views. Great location - close to all Flagstaff has to offer. This house is perfect in every way!