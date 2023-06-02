Previous model home. This ''like new'' home features 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms plus a bonus room. It sits on a premium lot and the professionally landscaped front and back yard are gorgeous and the mountain views will make you never want to leave. When you walk inside you know you have found something special. Everything in this home has been upgraded. It even has AC. The kitchen is a chef's delight complete with a gas range, SS appliances, and a large island. Upstairs you will find a huge flex/bonus room that can be used as an office, playroom, bedroom, craft room..etc. The primary bedroom is on the main floor and all the secondary bedrooms are on the 2nd floor. This home is the perfect mountain retreat.
4 Bedroom Home in Bellemont - $722,000
