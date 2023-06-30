Check out this wonderful Bellemont home with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms plus a bonus room. This gem is energy efficient and has a 3 car garage. The primary bedroom is on the main floor and the full guest suite on the second level. This nearly new home sits on a HOA maintained greenbelt and park. It's one of the larger floorplans in the area. Schedule your showing and come see this amazing house!