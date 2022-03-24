4 Bedroom Home in Bellemont - $675,000

No time to wait for your home to be built? This home was built in 2018 and is ready and waiting for the next owner. Open living space complete with wood looking ceramic tile and gas fireplace. The kitchen opens to the living room with solid granite counter tops, pantry, breakfast bar and stainless appliances. Downstairs home office or potential 5th bedroom. Upstairs is a bonus room upstairs perfect for media room, teen room, play room on home school. Spacious primary bedroom has en-suite with dual sinks, granite counters and large tile wrapped shower. 3 additional bedrooms up stairs. The outdoor living space is perfect for entertaining with a large patio, no maintenance turf and storage shed.