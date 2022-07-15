 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Bellemont - $669,999

4 Bedroom Home in Bellemont - $669,999

This home has it all! Great location, away from the freeway, large, beautifully landscaped lot with artificial turf with extra space between neighbors, 2465 sq.ft., 2 Master Suites, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, with a large bonus room upstairs with endless possibilities. The Primary bedroom is downstairs giving privacy and ease of access. Extended patio in the backyard is perfect for gatherings. This home is an energy ready, turn key home! Pre-wired for solar, gas tankless hot water heater, double gas oven, A/C, energy recovery ventilator which puts fresh air in your home every 2 hours, gutters installed, spray foam insulation, all appliances included, most of the TV's and mounts included, Garage Shelving & extra turf included, and the list goes on! Call to see it today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Monique Booth

Monique Booth

Monique Booth, 48, of Flagstaff, Arizona sadly left us on July 1, 2022.

Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother to his oldest children, has died in New York City. She was 73. People familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press that police are investigating whether she fell accidentally down the stairs at her home. The people spoke Thursday on the condition of anonymity. Ivana Trump was a Czech-born ski racer and businesswoman who with Donald Trump formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s. They had a messy, public divorce after he met his next wife, Marla Maples. But Ivana had recently been on good terms with her former husband.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)