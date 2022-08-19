 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bellemont - $654,850

4 Bedroom Home in Bellemont - $654,850

Nearly new 4 bedroom and 3.5 bath home, plan 2090 with the added bonus room. and 2 zone AC. This beautiful home has all of the upgrades and a gorgeous landscaped backyard with pergola on top of everything else! Enjoy summer evenings watching the kids play relaxing in a backyard people only dream of! See the documents for all of the upgrades.

