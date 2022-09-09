This home has it all! Great location, away from the freeway, large, beautifully landscaped lot with artificial turf with extra space between neighbors, 2465 sq.ft., 2 Master Suites, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, with a large bonus room upstairs with endless possibilities. The Primary bedroom is downstairs giving privacy and ease of access. Extended patio in the backyard is perfect for gatherings. This home is an energy ready, turn key home! Pre-wired for solar, gas tankless hot water heater, double gas oven, A/C, energy recovery ventilator which puts fresh air in your home every 2 hours, gutters installed and spray foam insulation.
4 Bedroom Home in Bellemont - $599,999
