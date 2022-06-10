 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bellemont - $599,500

4 Bedroom Home in Bellemont - $599,500

Looking for a like-new home at a great price? Skip the hassle of new construction & get right into this very well appointed 4 bed/2 bath split floorplan with almost 70K in upgrades!You will enjoy 9' ceilings, gas fireplace, upgraded tile, cabinets, fixtures, lights, landscaped backyard, 8' foot bump-out for additional storage in the garage & all the practical touches like extra electrical outlets, cabinets w/sink in laundry, & window coverings. Did we mention, AC all while bordering the HOA walking trail on a nice interior lot vs being on freeway. This is the largest single level floorplan in this subdivision & it has been meticulously maintained! The kitchens fingerprint-resistant black stainless steel Whirlpool Appliances are included so no dealing with supply chain issues here!

