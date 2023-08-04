Come home to one of the best floor plans in this new phase of Flagstaff Meadows! This single level home borders common area space on 1 side and is beautifully landscaped, front and back, for easy care. It's nicely upgraded including expansive 10' ceilings and 8' interior doors, beautiful granite countertops throughout, custom kitchen backsplash, and Central Air for maximum Summertime comfort! Sellers are Relocation Clients, please call listing agent for instructions prior to writing an offer.
4 Bedroom Home in Bellemont - $595,500
