4 Bedroom Home in Bellemont - $595,000

OPEN SATURDAY 5/21 11-3PM STOP BY! Built in 2019-Better than New! 4Bedroom Capstone Homes in Flagstaff Meadows. Zero Energy Home with state of the art energy efficient features like sprayed foam wall and ceiling insulation, tankless on demand water htr, smart Thermostat. Ready to move in -NO WAITING to build. .161 Acre Lot 6999SFT with backyard patio and play area. Granite Countertops and spacious kitchen , ceramic floors. Minutes from Flagstaff and blocks from Forest. Beautiful high country retreat. Spectacular Opportunity!

