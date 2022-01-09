4 Bedroom Home in Bellemont - $585,000

This amazing home sits on almost a 1/2 acre in Bellemont just minutes from Flagstaff. One of the largest backyards with 30ft by 50ft sport court, 16 ft by 60 ft cement patio, grassed yard and side gates for trailer access. Once inside you will fall in love with the open living space with newer wood look tiled floors, fireplace, bank of windows, air conditioning and board and batten walls. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, corian counters, pantry and island. Primary bedroom has cozy fireplace with en-suite has dual sinks, soaking tub and custom built-ins in the closet.. 3 additional bedrooms on the main level. Come take a look we are certain you will fall in love with this beautiful home.