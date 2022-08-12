UPGRADES, UPGRADES, UPGRADES!! COME SEE THIS FABULOUS SINGLE LEVEL CAPSTONE HOME BUILT IN 2020 LOADED WITH UPGRADES AND LOCATED IN FLAGSTAFF MEADOWS ON AN INTERIOR LOT. THIS PRACTICALLY BRAND NEW HOME SCREAMS WELCOME HOME FROM THE MOMENT YOU WALK IN THE FRONT DOOR. YOU WILL APPRECIATE EVERYTHING FROM THE AIR CONDITIONING, TO THE DESIREABLE SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, TO ALL OF THE WINDOWS THAT BRING IN TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT, TO THE OPEN CONCEPT OF THE GREAT ROOM, KITCHEN & DINING AREA, WHICH IS PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINTING. THE KITCHEN BOASTS UPGRADED CABINETRY, RECESSED LIGHTING, A PANTRY, GORGEOUS GRANITE COUNTERTOPS & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. ENJOY THE BACK COVERED PATIO THAT PROVIDES LOVELY VIEWS AND BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPING. COME CHECK OUT ALL THIS HOME HAS TO OFFER BEFORE IT'S GONE!
4 Bedroom Home in Bellemont - $575,000
