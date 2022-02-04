4 Bedroom Home in Bellemont - $525,000

Check out this must see single level, split-floorplan, Bellemont home boasting so many upgrades & updates, including- but not limited to- a 2 1/2 car (over-sized) garage that is fully insulated, Oversized closets in every room, Upgraded granite countertops throughout the home, Oversized sink and extra cabinets in the laundry room, dual sinks in the master bath, tankless water heater, electrical upgrades throughout. There is an air recirculation system that pulls air from outside to cool the house in the summer and brings in fresh air in the winter, plus this home is plumbed for A/C! This Premium lot has an irrigation system in the front, low maintenance paver backyard, a pergola, 2 green houses, 2 raised flower beds, plumbed for a BBQ Grill and heat tape on the north side of... See more...