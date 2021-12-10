4 Bedroom Home in Bellemont - $524,900

Bellemont Gem! Packed with upgrades this home is a must see! 8 ft front door, added 5ft Garage bump out, keyless garage entry, 4ft Trailer Gate, BBQ gas line, plumbed for A/C, Brushed Nickel lighting package, chrome plumbing fixtures and upgraded double lip edge granite countertop package just to name a few! Home backs to the neighborhood trail system. Outdoor space with fire-pit, Large kitchen and living space on lower level and sitting area, master bedroom, additional bedrooms and laundry located upstairs means this well thought out home is perfect for daily living and entertainment!