Bellemont Gem! Packed with upgrades this home is a must see! 8 ft front door, added 5ft Garage bump out, keyless garage entry, 4ft Trailer Gate, BBQ gas line, plumbed for A/C, Brushed Nickel lighting package, chrome plumbing fixtures and upgraded double lip edge granite countertop package just to name a few! Home backs to the neighborhood trail system. Outdoor space with fire-pit, Large kitchen and living space on lower level and sitting area, master bedroom, additional bedrooms and laundry located upstairs means this well thought out home is perfect for daily living and entertainment!
4 Bedroom Home in Bellemont - $524,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Areas above 8,000 feet could see upwards of 6 inches of snow starting Thursday.
The year and a half Jaime Begay has spent obtaining a master's degree at Northern Arizona University (NAU) has gone fast, she said. She will b…
Those flying out of the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport could soon pay up to $6 per day to park if the proposed ordinance passes.
The council will vote whether to officially adopt the ordinance at the Dec. 28 meeting.
Student regents for the Arizona Board of Regents (ABOR) have been studying the impact of food and housing insecurity at Arizona’s public unive…
After earning a degree in parks and recreation management from Northern Arizona University, Logan Block will be moving to Florida to teach abo…
Northern Arizona University (NAU) assistant professor Marti Canipe got to share her experience with one of her lifelong dreams this week when …
Arizona Snowbowl Resort is a private business owned by Mountain Capital Partners, operating on 777 acres of public land leased from the U.S. F…
PHOENIX — Arizona reported 6,043 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 174 virus deaths Saturday as the pandemic's latest surge maintained i…
One of North America's most active fault lines sprung to life on Tuesday after a swarm of more than 40 earthquakes.