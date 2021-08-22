4 Bedroom Home in Bellemont - $495,000

Awesome 4 bedroom home located in Bellemont just a short drive to Flagstaff. This home has such a great floor plan, formal living and dining room with vaulted ceilings and engineered wood floors. The kitchen is spacious with breakfast nook and island. Primary bedroom has an en-suite with dual sinks, tub, shower and large walk in closet. There are 3 additional bedrooms and lots of storage. There is lots of biking and hiking close by in the National Forest.