 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Bellemont - $495,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bellemont - $495,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bellemont - $495,000

Awesome 4 bedroom home located in Bellemont just a short drive to Flagstaff. This home has such a great floor plan, formal living and dining room with vaulted ceilings and engineered wood floors. The kitchen is spacious with breakfast nook and island. Primary bedroom has an en-suite with dual sinks, tub, shower and large walk in closet. There are 3 additional bedrooms and lots of storage. There is lots of biking and hiking close by in the National Forest.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NPA board president resigns
Education

NPA board president resigns

  • Updated

On Thursday evening, Cristy Zeller resigned from her position as Northland Preparatory Academy's (NPA) board president and as a board member a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)