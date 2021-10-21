3 Bedroom Home in Sedona - $725,000

Dwell in the Ponderosa pines with Oak Creek as your backyard. This charming creek house had a complete renovation in 2011 with the proper added touches and maintenance throughout the years. Three bedrooms and three baths for full time living or second home. Has an A/C unit and a fireplace high efficiency insert in the living room. Front and back patio paved meticulously for the perfect outdoor setting right in the center of nature. In summer, you will spend hours in the backyard enjoying the outdoors, the creek with water year-round and cooler weather at this property. In winter expect snow and the transformation of the scenery. Pine Flats property Owners Association fee of $330/yr includes road maintenance, water and central trash drop-off. Minimum 30-day rentals.