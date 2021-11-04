3 Bedroom Home in Sedona - $1,000,000

72 Hour Home Sale! Serene Creek side property nestled between the towering canyon walls of Oak Creek. Outdoor Sitting area and Garden. Separate 2 car detached garage/shop + Slab parking pad. 2bed/2bath home with spacious dining area overlooking the water with a wall of windows. Separate downstairs 1bed/1bath apartment that was beautifully renovated. 2split Stairway down to the creek with a fully fenced terrace area Private Retreat with swimming hole. Upstairs Bathroom has also been remodeled. Beautiful cabin in the woods with great income potential as well. Owner is willing to leave all or most furniture. Owner would prefer to sell as-is - current owner inherited property, some information unknown.