3 Bedroom Home in Sedona - $1,000,000

72 Hour Home Sale! Bid Now! Serene Oak Creek home with private swimming hole! Nestled between the towering canyon walls of Oak Creek. .2bed/2bath home with spacious dining area overlooking the water with a wall of windows. Separate downstairs 1bed/1bath apartment that was beautifully renovated. 2 split Stairways down to the creek with a fully fenced terrace area. Wake to the sounds of bubbling creek. Upstairs Bathroom has also been remodeled. Outdoor Sitting area and Garden.2 car detached garage/shop + Slab parking pad. Beautiful cabin in the woods with great income Short Term Rental potential! Owner is willing to leave all or most furniture. Newer Septic system. Owner would prefer to sell as-is - current owner inherited property, some information unknown. More to Come.