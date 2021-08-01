3 Bedroom Home in Parks - $899,000

There is something truly spectacular about this part of Northern Arizona where open space, big skies, and tranquility can be yours 24/7. Located on 5.83 fenced acres in Forrest Meadows, the privacy here as well will have you never wanting to go back to city life. Warm and inviting with loads of windows that let the beauty of outside inside. The huge wrap around deck is perfect for your morning coffee as you look towards the San Francisco Peaks. 2 acres cross fenced dedicated for horses so you can ride out into the national forest just a short distance from this home. If you're considering water harvesting the newer metal roof will make this a breeze. 20x50 insulated and heated oversized 3 car detached garage is perfect for the toys! NO HOA FEES! This home truly has it all!