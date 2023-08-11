CABIN+FURNISHINGS+1.04 ACRES! This is the cabin you have been looking for! Easily accessible and located in the popular neighborhood of Sherwood Forest in Parks, just minutes away from thousands of acres of National Forest and centrally located between Flagstaff and Williams. Built in 2021 this cabin is like new! It has an inviting, open floor plan with beautiful stainless steel appliances and endless upgrades. LED lighting throughout and underneath for easy maintenance. The covered front porch is perfect for entertaining, or relaxing amongst the pines. Bring your toys and tools to be stored in the oversized shed. This home is a must see whether you are looking for a permanent residence, vacation home or your next successful rental in the pines.