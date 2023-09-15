Enjoy this new Clayton Indigo 3 Bed, 2 Bath home completed in 2022. New matching stainless steel appliances; (stove and dishwasher never used) Surrounded by tall pines and level property for easy development. Luxury vinyl flooring. High quality construction with many upgrades and solid stem-wall foundation. Zoned for horses, no HOA and great privacy. Easy highway access and close to shopping. Located just 18 miles West of Flagstaff and 16 miles East of Williams, this magical northern Arizona town sits at 7,000 elevation for cool, green summers. Furniture negotiable. Plenty of RV parking.