3 Bedroom Home in Parks - $549,850

Beautiful and Modern log cabin is nestled on 4.54 acres in away from it all. Inside you will find vaulted ceilings for a spacious open feel with breathtaking forest views. Modern Stainless appliances, and plenty of storage in the kitchen. The home also features a true master bedroom with en suite bath. Upstairs you will find a large loft and a bonus room. The property features a large heated Quonset garage with room for all your vehicles and toys as well as an additional storage unit. This gorgeous home borders National forest and has an abundance of wildlife.