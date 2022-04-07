3 Bedroom Home in Parks - $1,450,000

Imagine returning home to make it just in time to watch the vibrant sunset meeting the mountain horizons from your covered porch. That's just one of the many memorable experiences this incredible ranch offers in the highly desirable Parks community! Spanning over 20 acres, this impressive property enjoys the privacy and tranquility of living far from the bustling noise of the main road. Relish in the spectacular nature panoramas that greet you from the multiple structures on show, including an approximately 2,500-sq ft primary residence permitted for 3 beds and 2 baths. Admire its striking stone walls that add character to the exterior while acting as a fire barrier and temperature-control feature.Every window is ideally designed to capture views of the San Francisco, Kendrick,