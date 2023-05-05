Gorgeous luxury townhome located in beautiful Flagstaff Ranch Golf Community. This 3 bedroom/3 bath jewel is meticulously cared for and move-in ready! A former model home with all the upgrades, including premier wood floors, craftsmen trimmed doors & windows, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and soft water loop. This home's desired open floor plan also boasts a large den, airy loft and incredible cathedral ceilings. So if you're looking for a carefree Lock & Leave getaway or your new full-time home in the pines, you'll find this and all the amenities of a five-star golf resort right here at your fingertips.. you really must see to believe!