Gorgeous luxury townhome located in beautiful Flagstaff Ranch Golf Community. This 3 bedroom/3 bath jewel is meticulously cared for and move-in ready! A former model home with all the upgrades, including premier wood floors, craftsmen trimmed doors & windows, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and soft water loop. This home's desired open floor plan also boasts a large den, airy loft and incredible cathedral ceilings. So if you're looking for a carefree Lock & Leave getaway or your new full-time home in the pines, you'll find this and all the amenities of a five-star golf resort right here at your fingertips.. you really must see to believe!
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $995,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tuesday's meeting on the proposed new FMC campus included two and a half hours of comments from residents, healthcare workers and representati…
Many residents have seen septic systems flood as snowmelt has saturated the earth.
As of now, there are no plans to fix the levee on Lower Lake Mary that failed last month. That’s according to a spokesperson with the Coconino…
Everyone wants good health care. No question about it. But is the proposal to move Flagstaff Medical Center from its current location to the e…
Customers have until May 13 to use their gift cards, and locations will start closing in the coming weeks.