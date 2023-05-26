BRAND NEW 3BR/3.5BA all ensuite, w/garage, conveniently located in Downtown Flagstaff. Steps to grocery, the best coffee, restaurants, bars, & retail establishments in FLG! A short walk or drive to outdoor adventure for a day of hiking, biking, snow, museums & more! You'll love watching the sunsets from inside or out. San Francisco Peak views throughout. Decks off every room add another 265 square feet of space. The main living area w/half bath separates the bedrooms. Two bedrooms upstairs and one bedroom downstairs. No rental restrictions. Owner/Agent.
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $985,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
There will be changes this year, alongside admission fees.
A hiker within Grand Canyon National Park died earlier this month on the Bright Angel Trail, park officials announced Wednesday.
The page has been a go-to for recreators looking to hit the trails.
Arianna Garcia will be graduating with plans to start earning a nursing degree.
Tina Turner, unstoppable superstar whose hits included 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' has died at 83
Tina Turner, who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and '70s and survived her horrify…