3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $980,000

Location, Trees & Water! Beautiful home surrounded by 5.2 acres of mature Ponderosa Pines, yet only 5-10 miles from Downtown, NAU, Golf, Shops/Mall, Flagstaff Medical Center & more! Walk/bike from home to beautiful trails in Picture Canyon or Mt. Elden! Property is fully fenced & on a private, maintained road which provides ample privacy & serenity! Private water co (no hauling water)! This 3 bed, 2.5 bath has a bright/open floor plan, no hoa, beautiful views, attached 2 car garage, a huge 960 Sqft detached RV/work shop with heat & 240V/110V, & additional detached 25.5'x30' garage. Separate RV hookup has electric,water,clean out & it's own septic tank! Potential to convert outbuildings into separate living & lower level FR into 4th bedroom or office! Click more for correct school info.. The main home has a newer metal roof, double pane windows, laminate wood floors throughout, 2 fireplaces & a rain water capture tank! One of the fireplaces has an upgraded pellet stove insert! Pellet stoves are environmentally friendly with minimal smoke or CO2 impacts! Additional features include: a security system, water softener, wine fridge, open floor plan, walk in closets in all bedrooms. No HOA but has an amazing benefit of road maintenance on Lindsey Road (snow removal & grading)! Truly an amazing property & neighborhood with tons of lush trees & wildlife! Safeway & Whole Foods are minutes away..This property is perfect for entertaining, toys, boats, RV's, workshops & more! AR5 zoning allows horses! Motivated sellers! Listing agent is related to the client. School info listed on ARMLS is incorrect, see below for correct info! Flagstaff Unified District *Sturgeon Cromer Elementary School, Public, Grades: PK, K-5 *Sinagua Middle School, Public, Grades: 6-8 *Coconino High School, Public, Grades: 9-12