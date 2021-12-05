 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $950,000

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $950,000

Amazing opportunity for lakefront property on one of the most desired streets in Continental Country Club. On almost a half acre, this single level home is near Aspen Valley and Continental golf courses, parks, schools, and trails. The spacious great room features vaulted cedar ceilings. a stone fireplace, and arcadia doors leading to a beautiful deck that looks out on the lake. There is a large

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)