NEW, Fully Furnished, ready for YOU or Short Term Rental or Long Term Rental. 3BR/3.5BA all ensuite, w/garage, conveniently located in Downtown Flagstaff. Steps to grocery, the best coffee, restaurants, bars, & retail establishments in FLG! A short walk or drive to outdoor adventure for a day of hiking, biking, snow, museums & more! You'll love watching the sunsets from inside or out. San Francisco Peak views throughout. Decks off every room add another 265 square feet of space. The main living area w/half bath separates the bedrooms. Two bedrooms upstairs and one bedroom downstairs. No rental restrictions. Owner/Agent.
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $950,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
NAH's new CEO, Dave Cheney, will now be starting June 12, after acting CEO Josh Tinkle has been placed on administrative leave.
Stacie Zanzucchi is retiring from CHS, where she has been principal since 2011.
The nose of a brand-new white van pointed toward the sky, bursting from the rear end of an upturned tan train car, one of many piled one over …
Grit and gratitude: Flagstaff Pro Rodeo Founder Kristen Daulton and her team of nearly 100 volunteers are preparing the arena at Fort Tuthill …
Two motorists were killed in a head-on collision Thursday evening on Lake Mary Road.