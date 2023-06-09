NEW, Fully Furnished, ready for YOU or Short Term Rental or Long Term Rental. 3BR/3.5BA all ensuite, w/garage, conveniently located in Downtown Flagstaff. Steps to grocery, the best coffee, restaurants, bars, & retail establishments in FLG! A short walk or drive to outdoor adventure for a day of hiking, biking, snow, museums & more! You'll love watching the sunsets from inside or out. San Francisco Peak views throughout. Decks off every room add another 265 square feet of space. The main living area w/half bath separates the bedrooms. Two bedrooms upstairs and one bedroom downstairs. No rental restrictions. Owner/Agent.