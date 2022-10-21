 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $950,000

This home is like new and has all the right touches! The main house has a large great room, 3 bedrooms with split floor plan, 9 foot ceilings, 8 foot doors, Central AC/Heat, and ultra violet air filters. The Primary bedroom has a large bathroom with dual vanities and oversized walk in closet. Other 2 bedrooms are on opposite side of home with a shared jack and jill bathroom. In the kitchen you'll find a large kitchen island with breakfast bar, SS appliances, and large walk in pantry. The great room has a beautiful stone fireplace. Extended pavered patio and professionally landscaped backyard welcome you to enjoy all that Flagstaff has to offer! Via separate side entrance, you'll access the wonderfully appointed guest suite, with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, and greatroom. Guest house is (see con't

