3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $939,900

Beautiful updated home that you can walk, or ride out your back yard, into miles of National forest! Spacious single level open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and central air conditioning. Living room also features a wood burning fireplace. Primary bedroom has a warm and inviting gas fireplace, remodeled walk-in closet, separate tub & shower, and dual sinks. Split bedroom floor plan. There is a family room in the back of home that looks out into the forest and your fenced in back yard. Included in the purchase are a new 2021 LG black stainless steel appliance package of refrigerator, oven, dishwasher and microwave. Garage door is new for 2021. Pella Impervia dual pane foam filled fiberglass windows throughout the home installed in 2018. This home is part of the APS solar project.

