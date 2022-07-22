Located off the historic Route 66, this home was built in 2021. It is just 1.2 miles from WL Gore and Associates and 2 miles from Home Depo in town. This home is in the heart of the Coconino National Forest. Snowbowl ski resort basecamp is just 10 miles and the famed Cline Library on Northern Arizona University campus is just 2.7 miles. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is the perfect getaway from the hectic pace of the desert in the serene and cool pines. Yet, it is just a short jaunt for your family to the golf, services and amenities of Flagstaff. Las Vegas is an easy 3.5 hour drive, Phoenix is 2 hours away, Yuma is 5 hours, Tucson is 4 hours and San Bernadino is just 6 hours away. Come see this fairly new home and enjoy the cooler temperatures of the Arizona mountains.
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $925,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Editor's note: This is a bit unusual, to run a column on the front page, but I thought Mark's perspective from his more than two decades worki…
Last Friday, post-fire flooding beneath the Pipeline Fire burn scar drastically changed the landscape when it carried countless tons of mud, s…
Three mayoral candidates — Becky Daggett, Daniel Williamson and incumbent Paul Deasy — will be competing in Flagstaff’s Aug. 2 primary electio…
When Lake Elaine was constructed in the 1970s, it was an asset to the Continental Country Club that buoyed the property value of waterfront ho…
Thursday’s rain event brought significant flooding to areas downstream of the Pipeline Fire burn scar, including Timberline, Wupatki Trails an…
Erratic, thunderstorm-caused winds grew the Committee Fire to 300 acres as of Monday morning. Containment is at zero percent and the fire is m…
“A fantastic director.”
The National Guard, Americorps conservation crews, local volunteers and inmates from regional detention centers have all been enlisted to help…
Kelly Wilcox (Smith), born to Frank & Linda Smith on March 30,1979 in Santa Ana, CA, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 43 on July 13,…
The 85-acre Dragon Fire caused by lightning on Sunday is being monitored by fire managers as it burns through ponderosa pine forest 5 miles we…